Mary Ann Johnson, 69, of Madison Heights, wife of Glenn F. Johnson, went to be with her Lord suddenly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 She was born on January 31, 1950, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late William and Helen Camden. Mary Ann was retired from the Amherst Schools and a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, Glenn, she is survived by three children, Adria Black and husband, Will, Amy Johnson, and Troy Johnson and wife, Jes; a brother, Jerry Camden and wife, Anne; four grandchildren, Cole Johnson, Mac Johnson, LuLu Black and Wells Black, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family would like to offer their thanks to the nurses and staff of Heritage Green as well as those as Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life for the care and compassion that was given to Mary Ann. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
