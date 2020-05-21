Marjorie Cornelius McCory Johnson November 4, 1933 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 The last of 11 siblings, Marjorie Cornelius McCory Johnson was born on November 4, 1933, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Cornelius (Catherine Maupin) McCory Sr. She departed her earthly life on May 10, 2020, at the Clem & Doll Assisted Living Facility in Baltimore, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence M. Johnson; her parents, Gilbert Sr. and Catherine McCory; six brothers, James Gilbert, Alexander, Arthur, Charles, Gilbert Jr. and Robert McCory; and four sisters, Lillie Vicks, Desarene Stevens, Velma Mitchell, and Loretta Taylor. Margie leaves to cherish her memory five sisters-in-law, Phyllis McCory of Baltimore, Md., Deborah McCory of Raleigh, N.C., Rosetta (Charles) Pinder of Cincinnati, Ohio, Delores Hill of Baltimore, Md., and Gaynell (Homer) Lipford of Lynchburg, Va.; two brothers-in-law, John Taylor of Chicago, Ill., and Peronneau Weldon (Beverly) Johnson of Simpsonsville, S.C.; five nephews, seven nieces, great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins including her special cousin, Ingrid Lewis along with the staff of Clem & Doll Assisted Living, Inc.; two special friends, Charlie Ruth Smith of Atlanta, Ga., and Fannie Crider of Lynchburg, Va.; two godchildren of Atlanta, Ga., and many friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Forest Level Baptist Church with Pastor, Rev. Wilson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service. of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
In memory
