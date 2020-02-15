Lorene Holland Smallwood Johnson, age 90, died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer's. She was born on Monday, October 21, 1929, in Bedford, Va., a daughter of the late Oren Douglas Holland and Aileen McGhee Holland. She was raised on a dairy farm in Bedford County and graduated from Bedford High School in 1947. Her entire life was spent serving others in many capacities. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Incredibly skilled in the kitchen, she provided countless delicious meals her family enjoyed around her dining room table. Her famous strawberry jam and her warm homemade dinner rolls were second to none. She was a very talented seamstress who sewed beautiful clothes for herself, her children, and her grandchildren. Her creations have become family heirlooms that will be treasured for many generations. Lorene was a very active member of her beloved Bedford Baptist Church; whose members were like family to her. She was the first woman to serve as the Chair of the Deacons. She was a children's Sunday School teacher, led the Girls in Action program and Vacation Bible School for many years, helped with the Children's choir, and sang in the Senior Adult Choir as well as the Sanctuary Choir. Music, and particularly hymns played a special part in her life over the years and continued to bring her peace and comfort even up until her last days. She served as an Elections Officer and was the Chief Officer for the City of Bedford Board of Elections, volunteered for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Among her many accomplishments and commitments, her faith and trust in Jesus was paramount. Lorene lived her faith in the way she persevered through the challenges life brought and in the way she treated others. She was a beautiful role model of an authentic Christian woman who was known for her sweet spirit, kind heart, and love she had for all who knew her. She will be terribly missed and leaves behind many who loved her deeply. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Alvin Jefferson Smallwood (AJ) and Nelson Carter Johnson Sr, who both loved and adored her; her son, Nelson Carter Johnson Jr (Bobo); and four sisters, Nancy Stinnette, Wray Updike, Laura Fariss, and Betty Jean Burford. She is survived by her children, Robert Smallwood (Katarina), of Geraldton, Australia, Betty Lynn Smallwood Blanks (John) of Lynchburg, Va., Lisa Smallwood Bryant (Steve) of Bedford, Va.; nine grandchildren, Michelle Johnson Barnhart (Cory), of Martinsburg, W.Va., Jay Johnson, of Morgantown, W.Va., Dean Johnson, of Richmond, Va., Anne Blanks Worthington (Philip), of Chapel Hill, N.C., Taylor Blanks, of Charleston, S.C., Andrew Blanks, of Richmond, Va., Graham Blanks of Madison Heights, Va., Jason Bryant (Gina) of Reston, Va., and Shannon Bryant Buchanan (Caleb), of Lynchburg, Va.; as well as 11 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Doug Holland Jr. (Margaret); her sister, Katherine McGhee; sister-in-law, Mildred Smallwood Daniel; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Bedford Baptist Church on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Henderson officiating with interment following at Pecks Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Updike Funeral Home, Bedford on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood St, Bedford, VA 24523, The Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Rd, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504 or a charity of your choice. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford is handling the arrangements.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.