Jerome "Shawn" Johnson Jerome Johnson, "Shawn", 39, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 2012 Grace St., Lynchburg, with Dr. Delgardo Linthicum, pastor, officiating, the Rev. Ernest Scott, eulogist. The interment will be held in the Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

