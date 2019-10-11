Jerome La'Shawn Johnson Jerome La'Shawn "Shawn" Johnson suddenly passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Shawn was born on November 11, 1979 to Sandra O. Johnson and Jerome L. Johnson. Shawn was preceded by in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Osborne and Lawrence and Millie Johnson; his aunt, Rosa Morgan; and four uncles and four aunts. Shawn was a hard worker, who was spiritually and intellectually motivated by God to always excel. He was a devoted husband and honorable father who dearly loved his family friends and everyone who crossed his path. Shawn is survived by his beloved wife, Crystal T. Johnson and her parents, Marilyn W. Glass and Woodrow Glass. Shawn leaves to honor his memory and carry on his legacy his four children, Shakiah Johnson, Ashley Casey, Jerome La'Shawn Johnson Jr. and Saraji Johnson; his brothers, Corey (Tiffany)Johnson and Ricardo Scott; his sister, Taniesha Osborne; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Chris and Terry Smith and Woodrow and Marilyn Glass for their support during this time. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church 2012 Grace St, Lynchburg with Dr. Delgardo Linthicum, pastor, officiating, the Rev. Ernest Scott, eulogist. The interment will be in the Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.