James Michael Johnson, 41, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was the loving husband to Jennifer Riddle Johnson. Born on August 16, 1978, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Bobby Johnson Sr. and the late Gurley Humphrey Johnson. James was the owner of Trader Auto Transport. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time with his son and family. James is survived by his wife, Jennifer Johnson; son, Hunter Johnson; father, Bobby Johnson Sr.; brother, Bo Johnson and wife, Ivy; nieces, Julia Johnson and Cameron Harper; nephews, Ty Johnson and Ben Warren; and numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A reception will follow at the Oakwood Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider the financial needs of his family. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Johnson family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.