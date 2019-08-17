Howard Dean Johnson III, 70, of Forest, Va., made a peaceful transition to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1949, in Bedford County, Va., the son of the late Howard and Malinda Phelps Johnson. Howard attended Bedford County Schools. Howard leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Lisa Renee Johnson and Jessica Annette Jenkins; one son, Reginald Wayne Johnson, all of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Colmore and Deborah Fitch; two brothers, Curtis Johnson and Cleo Johnson, all of Lynchburg, and a host of nieces and nephews; family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 unril 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Forest, Va. He will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
