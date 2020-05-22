Gloria Jean Johnson, 88, of Madison Heights, went to be with the lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Stevens and Agnes Stevens and daughter, Trisha Cooke. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edward Johnson; daughters, Barb Caflin, Sue Burton, Debra Johnson, Sandy Musgrave, June Champoux and Joan Kimball; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Honoring Gloria's wishes, there will be no services. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

