Ella Kress Johnson, 67, of Squirrel Lane, Appomattox, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Ray Johnson Sr.; a son, David R. Johnson Jr. and wife, Oanh, of Fairfax; two brothers, John Thomas Kress and James R. Kress; four sisters, Delores Moon, Teresa Jennings, Virginia A. "Gini" Kress and husband, Wayne, and Verta Whittaker and husband, Clarence; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ella was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Kress and two brothers, Roger Moon and Samuel W. Kress. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on April 6, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Ellen Childress and George William Kress. She was a member of Heart of Worship Ministries and worked as a seamstress for Courtland Manufacturing for 30 years. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by Pastor Pete McDaniels. Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.