Clayton Russell Johnson, 76, of Lynchburg went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Phenix, Virginia, on November 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Charlie Russell Johnson and Bessie Lee Johnson. He was retired from Sterling Oil Company and was an active member of Calvary Cross Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a hard worker, enjoyed gardening, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Johnson; three daughters, Cheryl Lynn Crowell and her husband, Marty, of Westfield, N.Y., Donna Smith and her husband, Raymond, of Madison Heights, and Denise Farmer of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Stephen Guthrie, Caitlyn Blakely, Miranda Dalton, Hunter Crowell and Dillon Crowell; and nine great-grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Calvary Cross Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
