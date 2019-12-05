Clara Bell Jones Johnson On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Clara Bell Jones Johnson was escorted by the angels into the presence of the Lord after a three-year battle with cancer and the victory is now hers. To cherish her memory, she leaves her devoted and loving husband, William R. Johnson Jr.; her children, William R. Johnson III, Michael J. Johnson, and the Rev. Claresa J. Tinsley (Rev. Anthony Darnell), all of Lynchburg, Va., Dr. Melencia Johnson of Aiken, South Carolina, Jerome Johnson (Tiffany) of Concord, Va., Tajuanna Tinsley of Tallahassee, Fla., Denee' Tinsley of Richmond, Va., Marcel Tinsley of Lynchburg, Va., and Desiree' Gregory of Appomattox, Va. Her joy was increased with the addition of two great-grandchildren, Neveah Irby and Travis Johnson of Lynchburg (Jerome and Tiffany). She also leaves a host of loving and caring relatives and friends. A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Immanuel Christian Church, with Dr. Mack Johnson, officiating and the Rev. Greg Dowell, as eulogist. The interment will be in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Immanuel Christian Church. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
