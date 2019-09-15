Cecil Stafford Johnson Jr., age 87, of Salem, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. His death was caused by Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Johnson was born on Tuesday, August 23, 1932, in Williamson, W.Va, to the late Eleanor Eaton Johnson and Cecil S. Johnson Sr. Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army, January 1951 through January 1954. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg, N.C., and in Karlsruhe, Germany as a Sergeant 1st Class, 109 Engineering Battalion, 7th Army. Mr. Johnson served the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a uniformed member of the Virginia State Police, November 1954 through September 1987. He served as a Trooper in Bath and Amherst counties, as a Sergeant and Lieutenant at the State Police training academy in Richmond, as a Lieutenant at 4th Division headquarters in Wytheville, as a Captain at 6th Division headquarters in Salem and 3rd Division headquarters in Appomattox, and as a Major at the State Police headquarters in Richmond. His education included the Miller School of Albemarle, the FBI National Academy, the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute, and the University of Maryland. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church, the Masons, Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Julius R. Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Fitzgerald Johnson; his sons, Michael Johnson and wife, Connie, Daniel Johnson, and Paul Johnson; daughter, Doris Douthett and husband, Dave; granddaughter, Devon Douthett; and grandsons, Christopher Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson, and Bryan Johnson; and brother, Donald W. Johnson. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. with the Rev. Tom Clark and the Rev. Dr. Heath Rickmond officiating. The interment will be held privately. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mr. Johnson's final days were made comfortable by the outstanding care provided by Kathy Carson and the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice, especially, Jayme Welly, Venessa Stosser, Alice Stump, Melissa Saunders, and Tammy Jaffe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Mr. Johnson to Virginia State Police Association, www.vspa.org/donate; Good Samaritan Hospice, goodsamhospice.com; or Salem Baptist Church Mission Programs, 103 N. Broad St., Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com. In memory of Mr. Johnson, "never forget" our U.S. military veterans and our law enforcement officers across our nation.
