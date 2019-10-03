Carl Irvin Johnson, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on Tuesday, February 21, 1928, in Amherst, Va., to the late Harry Johnson and Lucy Stinnett. He was twice widowed, first by Lavana Hawley Johnson and second by Shirley Marie Law Johnson. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Annie Lee Bolling, Edward, Malcolm, and Henry Johnson. Irvin is survived by a daughter, Bonnie K. Johnson (Clifton) of Appomattox; stepchildren, Sandra Blankenship (Richard) of Forest, Douglas C. Wright (Cheryl) of Loganville, Ga., and Malcolm L. Wright of Lynchburg; nine step-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; nephews, Thomas, Phillip, Mike, Randall and Brian Johnson; niece, Kathy Tepper; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Irvin served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from the Lynchburg Foundry. He was a true outdoors man enjoying, hunting, fishing and camping on the family farm in Amherst. He was known for his bountiful vegetable gardens and cooking up some southern favorites. He had a gift for storytelling and his sharp recall of family and local history was admired by many. To celebrate his life join us for a cone and conversation at his favorite spot, Mister Goodies, 21556 Timberlake Road, Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted for Irvin at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Amherst on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Mark Grooms officiating. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider: The Lynchburg Humane Society or The Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center and Centra Hospice for their compassionate care. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
