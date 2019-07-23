Bobbie Garrett Johnson, age 93, of Bedford County, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was the eldest child of Robert Garrett Johnson and Lilian Hancock Nance Johnson, both deceased. Born on April 9, 1926, he grew up on a farm in Johnson's Corner near Moneta. He attended Moneta High School and graduated valedictorian June 1944. He volunteered for the Air Force prior to graduation and served in World War II as a tail-gunner on a B-29. He was discharged from active duty June 1946. He served in the Air Force Reserves from 1946 to 1949; the National Guard from 1949 to 1960; and the Virginia State Guard from 1986 to 2002. He retired due to a heart attack at the rank of Colonel and received the Virginia Distinguished Service Medal of the State Guard Association of the United States. He studied Aeronautical Engineering at N.T.A.C. while stationed in Fort Worth, Texas. Bobbie and Joe Laughon formed Laughon and Johnson Excavating and Paving Company in 1948. After 46 years, Bobbie retired in 1994. He helped Peggy get her flower beds established. They enjoyed playing bridge and he golf. He spent many happy hours volunteering as a tour guide at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. He and Peggy made the trip to Normandy, also. Bobbie joined Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church as a teenager and served in many capacities including the office of a deacon. He was also a member of B.P.O.E., A.O.E.P.A. and the Air Force Association. He took flying lessons at Bedford's airport at Montvale before going in service. He got his pilot's license and enjoyed flying the Laughon and Johnson plane. Having grown up on a farm, he loved to hunt at an early age and continued to do so until his health prevented it. He and wife, Peggy enjoyed traveling with their sons. He was a well read person and could converse intelligently on many subjects. Bobbie married the only love of his life, Peggy Turner on December 22, 1951, and from this union there were three sons, Dr. Glenn Garrett Johnson, William (Bill) Turner Johnson, and Dr. Steven Robert Johnson. His beloved Peggy predeceased him February 2012 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Glenn succumbed to liver cancer March 2009. He was also predeceased by brothers, William James "W.J." and Lt. Col. Ken H. Johnson; brother-in-law and his wife, Paul and Peggy Turner and his parents. Those left to mourn his passing include his sons and wives, Bill and Clare of Brenham, Texas,and Steve and Penny of Springfield, Virginia; one special grandchild, Andrew Garrett Johnson of Springfield, Virginia and his fiancee, Carolyn Kline, of Charlottesville, Virginia; a sister, Ada Johnson Woodford of Moneta, Virginia; a nephew, Barrett Johnson and his daughters, Savana and Amber, of Moneta, Virginia; a step-nephew, T.J. Orange of Moneta; a special friend, Dr. Jose Escudero of Mission, Texas; niece, Brandi Anderson and husband, Wesley and their children, Gage, Reece, and Jackson, of Chesapeake, Virginia; one sister-in-law and husband, Mary Fred Tucker and Richard, of Kilmarnock, Virginia. Bobbie also leaves his furry companion, Putt-Putt. He will be greatly missed by many. A service celebrating Bobbie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church with the Rev. J.R. Graybill officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and other times at the residence. As per Bobbie's request, memorials may be made to the D-Day Memorial, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
