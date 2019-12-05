Bland Massie Johnson, 81, died peacefully at home Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Va., on July 16, 1938, to the late Bland Barksdale and Margaret Belmore Massie. She is survived by her husband, J. Leonard Johnson. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary on November 30, 2019. She is also survived by children, Benjamin S. (Lorraine Kolesar) Johnson of Panama City, Fla., Lynn Massie Johnson of Greensboro, N.C., and Maria Bland (Horace J. Jr.) LaWalt of Herndon, Va.; four grandchildren, Ryan Massie Johnson, Margaret Anne Johnson, Horace John (Beau) LaWalt III., and William Johnson LaWalt. Her siblings are William W. (Nan) Massie, Kent Belmore (Ann) Massie, and Sarah Massie (Charlie) Youell. She is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews. She graduated from Fleetwood High School, Radford College, the University of Virginia and Longwood College. She was a longtime teacher and librarian in Amherst Co. Public Schools. She loved to play Duplicate Bridge and cards of any kind at any time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December, 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Diane Vie and the Rev. Todd M. Vie, officiating, and the Rev. Bill Bumgarner, assisting. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club, Lynchburg Duplicate Bridge Club, or Amherst Co. Retired Teacher's Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit Tharpfuneralhome.com.
