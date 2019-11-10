Betty Joy Johnson, 86, of Savannah Avenue, Lynchburg, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Annapolis, Md., July 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Roberta Estelle Attwell and John Benedict Joy Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Betty Diane Johnson Mann and husband, James; seven grandchildren, Jeanie Estelle Jones and husband, Randy, of Lynchburg, Raymond Frank Mann and wife, Julie, of Johnson City, Tenn., Sean Vernon Mann and wife, Shannon, of Bedford, James Hudson Mann II, of Rustburg, Robert Kevin Wellbrock of Woodville, N.C., Steven Vincent Wellbrock of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Heather Campbell and husband, Bryant, of Forest; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Lynn Johnson Wilkerson; a brother, John Benedict Joy Jr.; a sister, Anna Joy Fowler; and one grandson, Brian Keith Phelps. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
