A precious baby girl, Betty Jo Johnson, came into this earthly world on June 13, 1948. During her early years, Betty Jo lived in Cismont, Virginia, (Quietude Farm) with her foster parents, Clifford and Victoria Spicer. Betty Jo attended Cismont School while enjoying the best years of her life, within a beautiful community of caring people in the Southwest Mountains. Betty Jo enjoyed numerous farm animals, including horses, cows, peacocks, dogs and cats. Betty Jo had a special fondness for jewelry, especially pretty rings. She enjoyed keeping up with the daily news and weather. Betty Jo, a ward of the state, was transferred to Central Virginia Training Center, residing there for nearly sixty years. Through no fault of her own, the statewide mental health system often ensured a grim outcome at the time. As always in life, Betty Jo met many loving citizens, doctors, and staff while living in the Lynchburg area. Betty Jo passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was laid to rest on her birthday, within the Spicer family section at Grace Episcopal Church, Cismont, Virginia. Betty Jo is survived by her co-guardians, Susan Spicer Craddock and Patricia Spicer Napoleon, and their families. Betty Jo's guardians offer special thanks to the staff and church family of Grace Episcopal Church.. We also wish to thank all the kind people who loved and cared for Betty Jo, throughout her life, in the Lynchburg and surrounding area.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.