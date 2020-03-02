Betty Jean Johnson On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Betty Jean Johnson passed away at her home in Lynchburg, Va. Born on December 16, 1953, in Big Island, Virginia, Betty was the daughter of the late Walter and Odessa Johnson. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Paula "KeKe" Johnson; one brother, Clarence Johnson; and two sisters, Juanita Dabney and Carolyn Williams. Betty is survived by her sons, Carl Johnson (Lawan) and Cairy Johnson; daughter, Kira Johnson; siblings, Roger (Mary) Johnson, James (Regina) Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Lillie (Nelson) Johnson, Rebecca (Howard) Calloway and Lois (Alfred) Hall, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be held in the Forest Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

