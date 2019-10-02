Sig went to be with God joining family and friends departing this earth on September 26, 2019. Born on December 30, 1952, Sig grew up in Upper Montclair, N.J. and lived in Maine before settling in Virginia in 1992. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon and treasured son, Siggy, both of Amherst; his brother, David Johnsen and wife, Robyn, of Roanoke; and his brother-in-law, Jim Dimichino of Succasunna, N.J. His parents and sister predeceased him. Sig was an authentic individual and unapologetically himself. His passions were woodworking, reading -especially Science Fiction, and music, particularly Eric Clapton and Cool Jazz. He enjoyed matching a glass of red wine with spirited conversation. Sig- we will ever raise a glass to you in loving memory! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Almost Home Pet Adoption, Lovingston, VA 22949.

