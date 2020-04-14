Mary Ellen Hicks Johns, 94, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Fletcher Lewis Johns. Born on January 1, 1926, in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Hicks. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Maggie Roberts, Tessie Thomas, and Ada Coffer; and two brothers, Joe Hicks and Hubert Hicks. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Irvin and her husband, Billy, of Madison heights; two sons, Larry Johns and wife, Sandy, of Fredrick, Md., and Jerry Johns and his wife, Bonnie, of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Frank Hicks and his wife, Estelle, of Madison Heights; a sister, Velta Roberts of Stanton; a brother-in-law, George Roberts of Trenton, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Josey Heintz of Tennessee; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A private family only graveside will be conducted at St. Paul's Episcopal Missions Cemetery. An open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Family would like to thank Fairmont Crossing and Centra Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Mary. Barbara would also like to thank Elizabeth Adams and Estelle Hicks for all of their moral support. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.