Mary Ellen Hicks Johns, 94, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Fletcher Lewis Johns. Born on January 1, 1926, in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Hicks. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Maggie Roberts, Tessie Thomas, and Ada Coffer; and two brothers, Joe Hicks and Hubert Hicks. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Irvin and her husband, Billy, of Madison heights; two sons, Larry Johns and wife, Sandy, of Fredrick, Md., and Jerry Johns and his wife, Bonnie, of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Frank Hicks and his wife, Estelle, of Madison Heights; a sister, Velta Roberts of Stanton; a brother-in-law, George Roberts of Trenton, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Josey Heintz of Tennessee; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A private family only graveside will be conducted at St. Paul's Episcopal Missions Cemetery. An open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Family would like to thank Fairmont Crossing and Centra Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Mary. Barbara would also like to thank Elizabeth Adams and Estelle Hicks for all of their moral support. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

