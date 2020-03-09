Jerry Wayne Johns, 64, of Rustburg passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Darnell Goff Johns. Born on June 19, 1955, in Amherst County he was a son of the late Lewis Johns and Virgie Johns. Jerry was a retired grinder with Archer Creek Foundry and was a member of Faith Baptist Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Jerry was also a Monacan Indian. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Woolf; and four siblings, Howard Johns, Betty Branham, Rennie Johns, and Douglas Johns. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jerry Johns Jr. and his wife, Paula, of Douglas, Ga., and Ellis Tyree and his wife, Christian, of Hurt; seven sisters and three brothers; four grandchildren; three devoted sisters-in-law, Vivian Huffman and her husband, Billy, Carolyn Wooten and her husband, Mike, and Elgie Harvey and her husband, David; and many other family members that loved him dearly especially his sisters and brothers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family will receive friends at Monocan Tribal Hall for a luncheon following the memorial service. The family would like to say thank you to the Cancer Center and Dr. Gorsh for the care they gave Jerry. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

