Mary Ella Whitten Jobe, 73, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 8, 1946, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James Burks Whitten and the late Marquerite Banton Whitten. Mary worked as the Director of Preschool for Little Peoples Learning for 20 years before becoming a high school Spanish teacher for the Amherst County Public Schools. She enjoyed dancing however her passion was playing golf. Mary was a determined golfer who would play 18 holes from 9 until 3 no matter the weather. She went from not being able to hit the golf ball to becoming a club champion for women at the Winton Country Club. Mary was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Amherst Woman's Club. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, James Whitten Jr. Mary is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Renee Jobe and fiancée David Wayne Marsh; grandson, John William Ward Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Wimer and husband, Robert and Janet Hamilton and husband, Wade; and numerous other family members and friends. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions to the Amherst Presbyterian Church or the Amherst Humane Society. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Jobe family (929-5712).
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.