Mary Ella Whitten Jobe, 73, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 8, 1946, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James Burks Whitten and the late Marquerite Banton Whitten. Mary worked as the Director of Preschool for Little Peoples Learning for 20 years before becoming a high school Spanish teacher for the Amherst County Public Schools. She enjoyed dancing however her passion was playing golf. Mary was a determined golfer who would play 18 holes from 9 until 3 no matter the weather. She went from not being able to hit the golf ball to becoming a club champion for women at the Winton Country Club. Mary was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Amherst Woman's Club. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, James Whitten Jr. Mary is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Renee Jobe and fiancée David Wayne Marsh; grandson, John William Ward Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Wimer and husband, Robert and Janet Hamilton and husband, Wade; and numerous other family members and friends. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions to the Amherst Presbyterian Church or the Amherst Humane Society. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Jobe family (929-5712).

To plant a tree in memory of May Jobe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries