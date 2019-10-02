John Shirley Joachim, 79, died on September 27, 2019, in Farmville, Virginia, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and pneumonia. He is survived by a devoted and loving wife, Florence Elizabeth; a son, Michael Joachim (Pamella) of Alabama; a daughter, Mary Beth Long (James) of Virginia; grandchildren, Bonnie Joachim, Neal Joachim, and Ada Long; great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth, Jude, and Charlie; a niece and two nephews. Also, he was survived by his stepchildren, Gena H. Price (Kevin), Rex H. Hite, and Jackie E. Noel; and step-grandchildren, Charles C. Joyner, III, Joshua B Joyner, and Jayden H. Noel. Mr. Joachim was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 11, 1940, to the late Edward F. and H. Shirley Stecure Joachim. During Mr. Joachim's nearly 45 years as a banker he held several titles such as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer before retiring in 2007. He also had a love for playing golf and traveling. Mr. Joachim was an active member of the Lovingston Ruritans since 1987. He attended the University of Virginia following his 1958 graduation from Lane High School in Charlottesville. He was very supportive and was an active UVA football fan that attended the home games regularly. He was an all around great gentleman that will be truly missed. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 8404 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston, VA 22949. After services, the family will receive friends and family. Also, there will be a luncheon immediately following the service in the reception hall. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Va., (434) 263-4097.
