Mary Hale Jessen, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Robert Bruce Jessen. Born on May 21, 1941, in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Page G. Mattice and the late Lucy Eva Hale Mattice. Mary was considered an Angel by her children. Everyone that ever met Mary can agree that she was a wonderful, nurturing, caring, intelligent, talented woman that found absolute joy in everything and everyone she met. She would encourage every one of her children and often (other children too) that she would take in. In Mary's eyes, everything living was precious and deserved a shot of kind love and guidance. Mary is survived by her children, Jeannette Woods and husband, Rob, Robert Jessen Jr. and wife, Emilee, Dr. Scott Jessen and wife, Missy, John Jessen, Thomas Jessen and wife, Michelle, James Jessen, and Lucy Cheatham; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, John Mattice; sister, Martha Strysko; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Jessen family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
