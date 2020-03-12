Mary Geraldine Jennings, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on October 13, 1933. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Reed Creek Baptist Church, Big Island. Inurment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
