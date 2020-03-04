On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Albert Jennings Jr. passed away at Lewis Gale Memorial Hospital in Salem, Va., surrounded by his family. Albert, more commonly known as "Alboo" or "Boo", was born on November 24, 1952, to the late Albert Jennings Sr. and Viola Harvey Jennings in Lynchburg, Va. "Alboo" was also preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Morgan and Evelyn Barbour, both of Lynchburg, Va. "Alboo" is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Deborah Jennings; three sons, Albert (Butch) Jennings III (Hope), Bryan Jennings (Pam), and Rashad Jennings; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Thomas Road New Pate Chapel, 100 Mountain View Rd., and he will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
