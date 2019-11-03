The man, the myth, the legend, Joseph William Jennings, was called home to heaven to fish in that everlasting bass pond where the sun is always shining and the fish are always biting, as he passed peacefully in his home in Lynchburg, Va. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was 66 years young. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and papa to all. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry where he worked for 33 years. He never called in sick; he never went to work late; he never made excuses; he just went and he didn't complain. He was a man of his word unless he was telling one of us kids, no, because he always, in that hard exterior, had the softest, biggest heart, especially for his kids. But he taught us wrong from right and how to treat people - it follows you through life. We never left his sight without watching him stand at that door with his hands forming the "I love you" sign and he would wave it, I swear, until we got to the top of the park because every time I looked back he was still standing there showing me that he was still there and letting me know he loved me He was born in Halifax, Va. to his father, Charlie Jennings and Matilda Hamlette Jennings, his mother, where he found and married his late wife, Shirley Faye Jennings, who passed June 2019. He was survived by his two daughters, Matilda Nicole Jennings, Candice Burnett; and a son, Chris Barksdale (wife Amy Barksdale); and nine grandchildren, whom he had his own nickname for each one, Summer Hall (aka-Boo-boo), Tyrelle Brandon (aka-Rambo), Bryson Brandon (aka-Buffalo), Jordan Bartley (aka-lil baby), Hailey Hall (aka-Comet), Paige Burnett (aka-pukie), Ashley Megan Barksdale (aka-footz), Abbie Rae Barksdale (aka-wonderful), and Colton James Barksdale (aka-bean); great-granddaughter, Carolina Bartley (aka-lil bit); his best friend, Harry Parker; close family friends, Mike and Karen Manley; and an extensive amount of friends because he didn't ever meet a stranger. He loved fishing and was never caught wearing anything other than his jean shorts (even in the winter) and his fishing t-shirt with the pocket for the cigarettes that he would still reach for even after he stopped smoking. The family will be receiving friends and family at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with the funeral service following on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. also at Tharp Funeral Home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
