Glenn Jennings Clingempeel August 2, 1928 - May 23, 2020 Glenn Jennings Clingempeel, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy S. Clingempeel Jr. "From a small farm in Halifax Co., Virginia, to the big city of Lynchburg, you lived a life of service and love. Your smiles and laughs were infectious. You truly were my sunshine in life."- Loving grandson, Rob C. Jones. Her survivors include her daughter Carol C. McGrath; brothers, Jack Jennings (Jean), and Emmett Jennings; grandson, Rob C. Jones (Ann); great-grandchildren, Tyler Jones and Erin Jones. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her parents Gilbert Jennings and Ruth Keesee Jennings; son, Gregory Clingempeel; and her sisters, Virginia Foster and Nancy Bridges. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 220 Breezewood Drive
