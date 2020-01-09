Christine Pearl Watlington Jennings, 91, of Hurt, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Witcher Vernell Jennings. She was born May 31, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Robert Vester Watlington and Annie Melissa Adams Watlington. Christine was a founding (charter) member of Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church where she formerly taught Sunday School and retired from General Electric with 30 years of experience. She is survived by a son, K. Michael Jennings and his wife, Pat, of Evington; a daughter, Sharon L. Jennings of Hurt; two grandchildren, Allen Smith and his wife, Ashley, of Concord and Tony Smith and his wife, Amanda, of Lynchburg; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Smith and Jackson Smith; and special friends, Kathy Dodson and Shirley Vuncannon. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Noel and Kermit Watlington; and a sister, Francis Watlington Roberts. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. R.G. Rowland and Dr. Rich Denning with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. at the church and other times at the home of her daughter, Sharon, 1649 Grit Rd., Hurt. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1212 Grit Rd., Hurt, VA 24563. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Jennings, Christine Pearl Watlington
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church
1212 Grit Rd.
Hurt, VA 24563
1212 Grit Rd.
Hurt, VA 24563
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church
1212 Grit Rd.
Hurt, VA 24563
1212 Grit Rd.
Hurt, VA 24563
