Annie Bell Robinson Jennings, age 101 years old, of Lower Liberty Road, Nathalie, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her daughter's home in Lynchburg, Va. She was born on September 28, 1918, to the late Lonnie and Lillian Miller Robinson. She was educated in the public schools of Halifax County, Virginia. She was married to the late Henry Steward Jennings and was a member of the Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Robinson and three sons, Bradley, Thomas, and Henderson Jennings. She is survived by her five children, (JT) John (Vicentia) Jennings and Wayne Jennings of Nathalie, Va., Corliss (Raymond) Riley of Lynchburg, Va., Linda (Floyd) Marable of Richmond, Va., and Lorraine (Charles) Dawkins of Fort Washington, Md.; ten grandchildren, Lisa (Charles) Crump and LaShone (Stephen) Moncrieffe of Richmond, Va., Tonya (Steven) Bradby of Durham, N.C., Alicia Jennings of Elizabeth City, N.C., Ashley Jennings of Richmond, Va., Derrick, Keven, and Aaron Dawkins of Fort Washington, Md., Donte and Cedric Draper of Richmond, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Abria and Ziya Bradby of Durham, N.C., Darrin Dawkins of Fort Washington, Md., and Ariela Jennings of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church, 4019 Lennig Rd., Nathalie, Va. with the Rev. Robert Tucker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 304 Lusardi Dr. Brookneal, VA 24528 and other times at the residence in Nathalie, Va., at 1189 Lower Liberty Road. The family would like to thank all the staff at Lynchburg Centra PACE, the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and entire ancillary staff. Special thanks to Nurse Jennifer Crawford and Lora Hunter from PACE and Cherie Toler of Elite Care Services. Thank you, The Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.