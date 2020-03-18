Brandy Jenkins Long, 46, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Keith Allen Long. Born July 1, 1973, in Richmond, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Jenkins Martin. In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Morgan Delaney Long of Lynchburg; two sisters, Celena Unroe-Miller of Lynchburg; and Kathy Cofflin and her husband, Shannon; a brother, Michael Martin of Roanoke; her dog, Harley; her mother and father in law, Kathy and Wendall Blankenship of Blue Ridge; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

