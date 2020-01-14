Ronald Franklin "Jeff" Jeffries, age 86, of Maryville, Tenn., died on Wednesday January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. And Katie Lee Hackley Jeffries; and son, Clinton C. Jeffries. He is survived by his wife, "Micky" Jeffries; three children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The body was cremated and no services are planned. Please go to www.mccammonammonsclick.com.

