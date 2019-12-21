Montez Devre Jefferson was called home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Lynchburg. He was born on January 7, 1990, to Melvina Robinson and Kevin Jefferson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Lennox Jefferson of Lynchburg; a sister, Kiarra Jefferson of Richmond; a brother, Sanchez White of Greensboro, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Tree of Life Ministries. Interment will be in the Archer Creek Cemetery. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

To plant a tree in memory of Montez Jefferson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

