On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Raheem Juan Jefferson Jr. went to be with Jesus. Raheem was born on April 15, 2020 in Lynchburg, Va. to Shynekia Thomas and Raheem Jefferson Sr. Raheem was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth (KC) Hurt Jr. and Richard "Tater" Arnold; and an aunt, Layia Davis. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Raheem Jefferson Sr. and Shynekia Thomas; two devoted, precious sisters, Rah'Niya and Skylar Jefferson; maternal grandparents, Lakeshia Hurt and Wayne Thomas, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Jessica Anthony and Donnie Jefferson; aunts, Keondra Hurt of Chesapeake, VA, Kenisha Hurt, Shanae Barksdale, Mikkia Jefferson, Tamia Davis, all of Lynchburg, VA; uncles, Amauri Sales, Javonta Davis, James Davis all of Lynchburg, VA; great-grandparents, Glenda Rosser, Kenneth (Shirley) Hurt, Wayne (Faye) Thomas, Evelyn Anthony and Deborah Calloway; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be having a private celebration of Raheem's life. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
