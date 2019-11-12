Janet Elizabeth Jefferson Janet Elizabeth Jefferson, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was employed at Central Virginia Training Center for 31 years. After her retirement, she worked for nine years at the Lamona Agency. She is survived by one devoted son, Temple L. Jefferson III; daughter-in-law, Lisa R. Jefferson of Dover; three grandsons, Keith O. Smith Jr., Kevin O. Smith, and Temple L. Jefferson IV of Dover; one devoted sister, Roberta Megginson of Lynchburg; one devoted sister-in-law, Julia Fore, six nieces, seven nephews, and a host of great and great-great grand nieces and nephews, known by all as "Aunt Jan." A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg with Pastor Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson, officiating and the Rev. Stuart Jones, Eulogist. The interment will be held in the Fort Hill Memorial Park. Janet will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
