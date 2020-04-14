Bruce Lee Jefferson was a gentle, loving and humble soul, and so many things to so many people. He was an adored uncle, loving brother, doting father and son, treasured friend and a loving husband to his wife, Merkesha "Kesha". Born and raised in Lynchburg, Virginia, Bruce went on to complete training as an electrician at Central Virginia Community College. He spent his life working as an electrician with the State of Virginia, where he retired after 24 years. Bruce loved Jesus, and was an avid member of the Tree of Life Ministry in Lynchburg, where he served under Pastor Mike Dodson. Just recently, he commemorated his faith by undergoing water baptism at his church. Bruce had a unique way of seeing God's handprint in all of humanity, and was in awe of God's creation. In his quiet time, he enjoyed listening to the bubbling of a stream, sight-seeing deer in his backyard, or admiring brightly colored birds chirping. He also had a special way of loving God's people, especially those within his family. Bruce was particularly fond of young children, and enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews mature and develop. One of his final wishes in life was to watch his youngest niece grow up, and he loved receiving pictures of his family. After marrying Kesha, Bruce found a special place in her family, the Logan's, and cherished the time he spent with all of them. He loved creating memories, and spending family vacations and holidays in North Carolina and Florida. It was during these special times that Bruce felt the most liberated, relaxed, and open to be himself. Bruce embraced life and truly loved his friends and family. The highlight and love of Bruce's life, was his cherished wife, Kesha. Though they were opposites they completed one another, and were united in holy matrimony in 2015. They enjoyed quality time together, going to church, and being with family. One of their last special outings together was a trip to a gun and knife show. Bruce was a lover of outdoors, and an avid fisherman and hunter. He took pride in maintaining the home he and Kesha shared, and especially enjoyed landscaping his property. After battling lung cancer, Bruce departed this earth to be with the Lord Jesus on April 12, 2020. His father, Thomas, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife, Kesha; daughter, Taylor; granddaughter, Piper; sister, Laura; mother, Jean; and a host of extended family, including in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. They will all cherish him deeply in their heart. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.
