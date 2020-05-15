Cory Lee James, was born on May, 13 1973, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at home in the arms of his mother. He was the son of Carolyn J. and the late Julian R. Swain, adoptive son of Clyde Jones, maternal grandson of the late Jessie W. and Rosa J. James and paternal grandson of Bennie and Laura Swain. He was known as Chef Cory and worked for Goldy's Truck Stop for 20 years. He was lovable, kind and wonderful to be around. His smile lit up any room he was in and it made you smile. He was a family man and you couldn't find a better friend. He is survived by his brother, Quincy Jones (Ashley); step brother, Corey Scott (Keisha); his aunts; and uncles, Milton James, Dennis James, Brenda Thornhill (Murrell III), Josephine Swain, Timothy and Brenda James; one great aunt, Pearline J. Monroe; a devoted friend, Katelyn Ordway; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. We would like to thank the Pearson Cancer Center as well as his hospice nurse Cheryl B. for their hard work during this time. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020, at New Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Rustburg Va. with Reverend Waddell Jones. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.