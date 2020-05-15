Cory Lee James, was born on May, 13 1973, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at home in the arms of his mother. He was the son of Carolyn J. and the late Julian R. Swain, adoptive son of Clyde Jones, maternal grandson of the late Jessie W. and Rosa J. James and paternal grandson of Bennie and Laura Swain. He was known as Chef Cory and worked for Goldy's Truck Stop for 20 years. He was lovable, kind and wonderful to be around. His smile lit up any room he was in and it made you smile. He was a family man and you couldn't find a better friend. He is survived by his brother, Quincy Jones (Ashley); step brother, Corey Scott (Keisha); his aunts; and uncles, Milton James, Dennis James, Brenda Thornhill (Murrell III), Josephine Swain, Timothy and Brenda James; one great aunt, Pearline J. Monroe; a devoted friend, Katelyn Ordway; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. We would like to thank the Pearson Cancer Center as well as his hospice nurse Cheryl B. for their hard work during this time. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020, at New Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Rustburg Va. with Reverend Waddell Jones. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

