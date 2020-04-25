Warren Lee Jamerson Sr., 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Elsie Wells Jamerson. Born on July 3, 1942, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Berkley Boyd and Marion Ashwell Jamerson Dunn. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Blankenship and Katherine Ware; and a granddaughter, Marcia Jac Phelps. Mr. Jamerson was the owner and operator of W. L. Jamerson Paint Contractor and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of Calvary Cross Baptist church, where he served as an usher and Deacon. In addition to his wife, Mr. Jamerson is survived by his daughter, Betty Lou Phelps and husband, Jac, of Lynchburg; his son, Warren L. Jamerson Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Evington; two sisters, Sandra Tyree and husband, Junior, and Sharon Hudson and husband, Ronnie, both of Madison Heights; a brother, Edward Jamerson, also of Madison Heights; three grandchildren, Christa Elsie, Jessica Lou, and Emma Frances; and one great-grandchild, Jude Abraham Lee. A private graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, with the Rev. E. Wayne Hudson officiating. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Calvary Cross Baptist Church. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

