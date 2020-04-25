Warren Lee Jamerson Sr., 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Elsie Wells Jamerson. Born on July 3, 1942, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Berkley Boyd and Marion Ashwell Jamerson Dunn. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Blankenship and Katherine Ware; and a granddaughter, Marcia Jac Phelps. Mr. Jamerson was the owner and operator of W. L. Jamerson Paint Contractor and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of Calvary Cross Baptist church, where he served as an usher and Deacon. In addition to his wife, Mr. Jamerson is survived by his daughter, Betty Lou Phelps and husband, Jac, of Lynchburg; his son, Warren L. Jamerson Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Evington; two sisters, Sandra Tyree and husband, Junior, and Sharon Hudson and husband, Ronnie, both of Madison Heights; a brother, Edward Jamerson, also of Madison Heights; three grandchildren, Christa Elsie, Jessica Lou, and Emma Frances; and one great-grandchild, Jude Abraham Lee. A private graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, with the Rev. E. Wayne Hudson officiating. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Calvary Cross Baptist Church. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.