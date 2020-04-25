Elizabeth Davidson Jamerson, 105, of Appomattox, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Heritage Green Assisted Living of a non-coronavirus related illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Jamerson. Born in Buckingham County, Va., on October 9, 1914, she was the daughter of Joseph C. Davidson and Janie Perkins Davidson. In 1947, Elizabeth moved to Appomattox with her first husband, Richard Dale Robinson, and together they opened and operated Robinson Funeral Home. For many years, she worked as beautician in the community and continued working as the beautician for Robinson Funeral Home until she was 98 years old. Elizabeth was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Over her lifetime she took great pleasure from making crafts; especially in knitting. As she got older she would say, "I don't know what I would do without my handiwork". She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Betty R. and Bobby W. Phelps of Lynchburg and Richard D. and Anne M. Robinson of Pamplin; five grandchildren, Tony Phelps and wife, Tutka, Todd Phelps, Lisa P. Jennings and husband, Clinton, Donna R. Deaner and husband, Rodney, and Kinckle Robinson and wife, LeeAnn; nine great-grandchildren, Shane Phelps and wife, Candy, Heidi Phelps, Taylor Phelps, Tate Phelps and wife, Hannah, Meghan Bauscher and husband, Daniel, Kincaid Robinson, Miranda Deaner, and Parks Robinson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Bauscher and Jackson Phelps. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside funeral will be held at Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by her pastor, Russell Cheatham. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 9, Appomattox, VA 24522. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Green and Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke for their care of Elizabeth. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

