Betsy Jones Jamerson, 86, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury in Lynchburg, Virginia. The daughter of Carrie and Herman Jones, Betsy was born on November 10, 1933, and raised in the original log-cabin home-place on Ivey Drive. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Betsy was preceded in death by Kenneth, her beloved husband of 59 years. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Fred, Herman, Ebb, Dick, Bob, Steve, and Elmira Jones White. She is survived by her children, Kenneth "Chip" Jamerson Jr. and his wife, Carol of Richmond, Sandy L. Jamerson of Lynchburg, Jeffrey Jamerson and his wife, Tracey of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Hunter Jamerson and his wife, Beth of Richmond, Allen Jamerson and his wife, Ginny of Richmond, Carrie Carlile and her husband, Draper of Heber City, Utah, Annie Dickson and her husband, Jason of Columbus, Ohio, Lee Gibson of Alta, Utah, Chris Jamerson and his wife, Stephanie of Lynchburg, and Ryan Jamerson and his wife, Anna of Lynchburg. Betsy was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Henry Jamerson, Kathleen "Kaki" Jamerson, George Jamerson, Jacob Carlile, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Carlile, Benjamin Carlile, and Odin Dickson. In addition, Betsy is survived by her sister, Helen Riley Ross and her husband, Charlie of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law, Ann Jones of Florida and Marie Jones of Crewe; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Betsy's nursing career spanned multiple roles at Virginia Baptist Hospital where she retired as Director of Nursing. Her nursing career continued in retirement as Betsy embraced the concept of parish nursing in Lynchburg, serving at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Westminster-Presbyterian Church. Betsy was known for her culinary skills and authored a cookbook, Beyond the Big Gate, featuring sought after family recipes and stories from life on "the hill" on Ivey Drive. The family wishes to give special gratitude to multiple healthcare providers in Lynchburg, especially Tom Nygaard, M.D and Mike Valentine, M.D. for their devoted care and the dedicated healthcare team at Westminster-Canterbury, and the Senior Independence hospice team. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, The Lynchburg Humane Society, or Inglewood Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. For families concerned about coronavirus and its impact on funerals, visitations and memorial services we invite you to call us at 434-237-9424 and we can share any updated information we have.
