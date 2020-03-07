Billie Douglas Jacobs, 83, of 510 Darrell Lane, Hurt died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Carolyn Garner Jacobs for 62 years. He was born May 19, 1936, in Bassett, a son, of the late Everett Douglas Jacobs and Letha Tuck Jacobs Shields. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and a retired lineman for Sprint. Billie was a United States Air Force Veteran, member of the Masonic Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M. and an avid UVA fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Patti Wolfe, Robin Jacobs, Kenda Jacobs and her friend, Barry, all of Altavista and Terri Dews and her husband, Phil of Hurt; two sisters, Sandra Ferrell and her husband, Larry and Phyllis Brewer both of Hurt; six grandchildren, Brian Dalton, Stefanie Bean (Jesse), Jacob Wolfe (Genessa), Trae Lambert, Kalley Norcutt (Chris) and Elliott Dews; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan Dalton (Katie), Aiden Dalton, Winter Dalton, Zoe Bean, and Colby Norcutt. He was preceded in death by a brother, Isaac Jacobs; and two great-grandchildren, Ryann and Joey Dalton. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church by the Rev. Ed Graves and the Rev. David Bayse with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 and masonic rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Saturday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387, Altavista, VA 24517 or Gentle Shepard Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. The family would like to thank Billie's caretakers, MacKenzie and Jessi of Gentle Shepard Hospice and Dr. Elliott and staff for their loving care. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
7:00PM-8:30PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Mar 8
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
Central Baptist Church
515 7th Street
Altavista, VA 24517
