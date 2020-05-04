Payton Ernest Jackson, 63, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1957, to Vernell Jackson and the late Alice Chapman Jackson. He was also preceded in death by his step father-in-law, Jake Rucker. Payton was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to help others and was a "jack of all trades". Payton was an excellent cook, enjoyed doing yard work, working on mechanical projects, and making people laugh. In addition to his father, Payton is survived by his wife, Pamela Jackson; daughter, Shonda Baptist (Lorenzo); grandchildren, Antasia, Jaela and Ralph; sister, Phyllis J. Parker (Bruce); niece, Monica S. Parker; mother-in-law, Nannie Rucker; sisters-in-law, Gail Rucker, Toni Rucker and Tonja Rucker; and a host of cousins, friends and neighbors that all miss him dearly. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel Bedford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

