Linda Darlene Jackson, 71, of Emporia, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on April 21, 1949, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorie Slaughter. She was preceded by a brother, Jimmy Slaughter. Family was the center of Linda's world, and this world will not be the same without our Butterfly. "Don't weep for me, I'm no longer here. I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine wild and free. Playing tag with the wind while I'm watching over thee." She is survived by two daughters, Jan Hill (Charles) of Lynchburg, and Kathy Smith (David) of Emporia; a brother, Bobby Slaughter of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Taylor Hill (Hailea Martz), Haley Waltz (Michael), Meegan and Davin Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Khorie and Parker Hill. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
