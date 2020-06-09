May 28, 1927 - June 04, 2020 Mr. Kelly Lacy Jackson, age 93, of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Andrew and Carrie Hamlett Jackson. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Price Jackson. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Girlie Catherine Rice, Bernard Jackson and step-son, Howard Jackson. He is survived by his children, Curtis (Norma) Wilkes of Concord, Mark (Robin) Wilkes of Brookneal, Delphine (Billie) Cook of Brookneal, Ricky (Lynnette) Wilkes of Galloway, N.J., Tracy (Cynthia) Wilkes of Brookneal, and Alfie (Tracie) Wilkes of Bromall, Pa.; step-children, the Rev. Carlton (Geraldine) Jackson of Brookneal and Keith (Stephanie) Jackson of Los Angeles, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Ora Elliotte of Lynchburg; a devoted friend, Mrs. Cora Lee Clark of Brookneal; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Green Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virgiina 24528

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries