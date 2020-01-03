James "Frog" Edward Jackson James "Frog" Edward Jackson, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1953 to the late Edward June Jackson and Mary Payne Jackson. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Warren Anderson, officiating and the Rev. Edward Jones Sr. as eulogist. The interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
