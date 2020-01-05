Hillman Thomas Jackson, 65, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 12, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Hugh Beverly Jackson and Margree Hancock Jackson, Frank H. Jackson Sr. and Georgiana J. Jackson and William Thomas Hancock and Grace Foster Hancock. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Laura Lynn Jackson and a brother, Michael Lee Jackson. He is survived by his brother, Hugh B. Jackson Jr. (Frances); sister, Peggy Jackson Spinks; sister-in-law, Pamela Anderson Jackson; nephews, James (Jay) M. Spinks (Kathy), Hugh B. Spinks (Dorothy), and Stuart Lee Jackson (Tracy); nieces, Beverley Jackson Laughon (Rodney), Inga Jackson Mackereth (Joe), Emily Jackson Peele (Charlie), Cameron Jackson Rodas (Christian); and many great-nieces and nephews. He was a former employee of Harry Haga while he attended CVCC and then Craddock Terry Shoe Corp West End Plant and then retired from RR Donnelly. Hillman loved trout fishing in the Blue Ridge Mountains and catfishing on the James. He attended Court Street Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 6 until 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
