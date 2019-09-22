Charlie Richard Jackson, 74, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at home. Richard was born in Orange County, N.C., on September 9, 1945, a son of the late Ralph Brantley Jackson and Alice Pearson Jackson. He attended Edge Baptist Church and worked as a general contractor. There was nothing Richard could not do. He had many careers, starting with cutting pulpwood and logs with his father and brothers. Raised on a farm near Whipping Creek, he moved from tobacco farming to working on a dairy farm in Concord. Eventually, he started a general contracting business, which he did till his death. Richard was greatly loved and valued by his large family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, three sons, and six sisters, Alice Hughes Johnson, Norma Jean Triplett, Dorothy Hall, Linda Moss, Virginia Haskins, and Mary Lois Jackson; and one brother, Andrew "Buck" Jackson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Fariss; and a brother, Felix Thomas Jackson. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
