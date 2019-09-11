Roland J. Hayes, Jr., departed this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1954, to the late Roland J. Hayes Sr. and Arnetha P. Hayes who survives. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Karen M. Hayes; two sons, Roland J. Hayes III and Ronald W. Hayes; one brother, Maurice J. Hayes (Bernadine); one sister, Annette H. Barnes (Jimmie); father and mother in law, Franklin and Ellamae Monroe; four nephews, two great nieces, godchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 7 until 8 p.m. A celebration of Roland's life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church in the Pate Chapel, 701 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. He will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
