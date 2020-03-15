Dianna Brown Iungerich of Lynchburg, exhaled her last breath at 80 years young in this world, and drew her first breath in eternal bliss in the presence of our Heavenly Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Evansville, Ind., August 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Rosalee Conner Overfield. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Overfield and Ronald Wright. Dianna was a retired office manager in the medical profession in Fairfax, Va., later retiring to Lynchburg in 2005. She is survived by two daughters, Michele-Marie Iungerich and Nicole Iungerich Moser, her husband Jacob, and their son, her only grandson, Aiden Raphael Moser; two sisters, Sandy Overfield and Tammy Brown and her husband, Roger; and her beloved pets, Abby, Ryker, Hemingway, Nit Noi, and Sebastian. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Victory Christian Fellowship in Lynchburg, Va., with Pastor Ken Parrish officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Victory Christian Fellowship, 615 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
In memory
