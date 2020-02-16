Elizabeth Irving, 68, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home.

